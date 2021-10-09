Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

NYSE SAVE opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

