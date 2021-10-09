Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 160,003 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,003 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 91.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $784,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

BLDR opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

