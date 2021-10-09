Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,701 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,374,000 after purchasing an additional 163,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $157,486,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $99.67 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

