Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 79,343 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,343 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cloudera by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cloudera by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

