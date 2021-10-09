Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $25,849,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 69.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

