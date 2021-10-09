Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

