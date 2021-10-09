Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $32.12 million and $404,685.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004420 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024615 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,790,187 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

