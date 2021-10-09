NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,703 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.74% of NBT Bancorp worth $230,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

