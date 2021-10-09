nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NCNO opened at $70.33 on Friday. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,835 in the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,658,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,212,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

