Neblio Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.76 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002524 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $522,392.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00052375 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006423 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,356,801 coins and its circulating supply is 18,010,801 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

