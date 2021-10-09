Neo (NEO) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Neo has a total market cap of $3.41 billion and $406.03 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $48.36 or 0.00088176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.