NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $518,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $800.43 million and a PE ratio of 93.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

