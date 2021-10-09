Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NEPH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 5,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.46. Nephros has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom Gwydir acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,276.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 2nd quarter worth $6,358,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

