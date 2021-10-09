Nerve Finance (NRV) Tops One Day Volume of $818,418.00

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $818,418.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00232925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00102058 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

