Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Tops $0.0246 on Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $292,480.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00092830 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,913,857 coins and its circulating supply is 78,268,089 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.