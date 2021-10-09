New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s current price.

NFE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

NFE stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 1,703,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

