New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as low as C$1.47. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 1,138,567 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Get New Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -137.27.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$243.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.