New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3,857.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE NJR opened at $37.00 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.39%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

