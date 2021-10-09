New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.09 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.