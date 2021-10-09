New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.21. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get New Zealand Energy alerts:

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.