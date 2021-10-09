Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.93. Newmont reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 66,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 185.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,120,000 after buying an additional 497,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $54.31 on Friday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

