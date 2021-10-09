Nexo (NEXO) Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $994.92 million and $8.29 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00233428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00102116 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

