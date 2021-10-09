NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,788.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.14 or 0.01122758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00350507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00329615 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043234 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

