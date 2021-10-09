NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Achieves $3.03 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $305,292.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064773 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002447 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,159,660,051 coins and its circulating supply is 2,119,427,942 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

