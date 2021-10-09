NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stake Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

