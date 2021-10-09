NFT Alley (ALLEY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $136,386.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $109,209.41 and approximately $136,386.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,935.21 or 1.00480835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.68 or 0.06446919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003288 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars.

