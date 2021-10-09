NFT Index Price Tops $1,580.38 on Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,580.38 or 0.02867888 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $4,544.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00231352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00101926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012041 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

