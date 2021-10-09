NFTb (NFTB) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFTb has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00136240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00087511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,098.02 or 0.99879542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.24 or 0.06417608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003277 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars.

