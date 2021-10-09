NFTLootBox (LOOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $236,294.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for about $126.88 or 0.00232718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00139405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,498.25 or 0.99958899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.94 or 0.06494670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.