Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $58.70 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $58.70 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.13 or 0.06448445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.02 or 0.00326758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.40 or 0.01109388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00100268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.92 or 0.00502787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.00348308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.00325707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005274 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,042,850,463 coins and its circulating supply is 8,428,600,463 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

