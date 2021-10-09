Nimiq Trading Up 56.6% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $54.11 million and $2.14 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,926.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.08 or 0.06568886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00328056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.29 or 0.01122015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00102106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.41 or 0.00506867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.00340325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00326345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,040,082,745 coins and its circulating supply is 8,425,832,745 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

