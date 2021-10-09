Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 47.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NIO by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $35.83 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.