Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 13,540 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

