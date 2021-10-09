Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 13,600 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,950,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

