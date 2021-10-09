Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 5,020 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $39,414,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.07. The stock had a trading volume of 458,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.07. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

