Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,960 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 62.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 703.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 140,779 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

Shares of DD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. 1,928,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,538. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.