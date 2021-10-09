Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 657,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,454. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

