Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $48.35. 3,331,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,277. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

