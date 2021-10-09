Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,770 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,994,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,243,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

