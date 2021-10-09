Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.62

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.62 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34), with a volume of 50,146 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “house stock” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of £52.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

