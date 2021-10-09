Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $389.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $390.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

