Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWBI. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after acquiring an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after buying an additional 183,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

