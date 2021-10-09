NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.07

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.07 and traded as high as C$13.14. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 284,701 shares.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.75 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.07.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

