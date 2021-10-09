Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Northwest Natural worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWN opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

