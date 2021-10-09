Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,935 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

