Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 4,433 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,433 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $323.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.71. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

