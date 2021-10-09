Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 398,294 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

