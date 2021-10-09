Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $1,911,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $3,337,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

