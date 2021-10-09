Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 32,203 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after acquiring an additional 903,560 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 155.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after acquiring an additional 813,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $67.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

