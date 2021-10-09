Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 41,729 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.99% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.44. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $141.81.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.